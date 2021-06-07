Roosters veteran Brett Morris has announced his retirement from the game.

The 34-year-old has played 276 games across stints with the Dragons, Bulldogs and Roosters as well as having a persistent representation with the NSW Blues and at an international with the Kangaroos.

The star winger suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Round 8 against Newcastle, which has drawn a premature close on his career.

Speaking at the SCG on Monday, Morris expressed his gratitude to be able to have the career he has had and acknowledged that the time was right to hang up the boots.

“Not everybody gets to go out on their own terms, but looking back over my career, I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunities I’ve had, and I hang up the boots a very proud and content man, knowing that the time is right,” he said, per NRL.com.

“There are many people who have played an important role in helping me in my career throughout the years, and I’d like to extend my thanks to them all, right back to my junior club the Kiama Knights.

“In the NRL, I’ve been fortunate to be coached by and to play with some of the game’s best, and I’m grateful to all the coaches and teammates I’ve had over the years.

“More recently, it’s been an honour to wear the Sydney Roosters jersey and I will always be proud to have captained the side in what was my final match.”

In a statement released by the club, Morris thanked coach Trent Robinson and his teammates, namely his twin brother Josh, for adding to his career.

“To Trent [Robinson] and the coaching and performance staff, I found a new lease on life here at the Roosters. Since I first walked through the door in late 2018, I have been challenged every day, but because of that, I’ve also had some of my most enjoyable memories on and off the footy field,” Morris said.

“To my current teammates, we’re a tight group and it was a privilege every time I got to run out with you.

“To one teammate in particular, it was awesome to be able to start and finish my career with my brother Josh, and the memories we made are some I’ll cherish forever.

“Family is incredibly important to me, and I certainly wouldn’t have been in the position to enjoy 16 seasons in the NRL without the unwavering support of my mother Karen, my siblings, and most of all, my wife Kate and our children Emily, Ellie and James.”

A champion with the Dragons and Roosters, Morris ends his career with an illustrious CV.

Morris has scored 176 tries over his 16-year career and represented New South Wales on 15 occasions.

The Klama product represented Australia in 18 tests and scored 23 tries.