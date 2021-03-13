Entering his 15th season in the NRL, Roosters veteran Josh Morris is nearing the end of his career following a decorated journey with the Dragons, Bulldogs, Sharks and Chooks.

While admitting to NRL.com’s Troy Whittaker that he feared last year would have been his concluding campaign, the 34-year-old has revealed he is relishing the opportunity to go around again this season.

Morris is yet to confirm whether 2021 will be his final swansong, but has declared he will make a decision on whether or not to hang up the boots midway through this year.

The former New South Wales centre made a similar call during the second half of the 2020 season before officially singing a one-year deal to remain in Bondi come November.

Alongside teammate Jake Friend and twin brother Brett, the Roosters confirmed the 305-game star would be adding another year to his CV.

“Playing with my brother was a big draw for me, but since arriving at the Roosters, I’m enjoying being part of the Club and I still feel like there’s plenty I can contribute going forward, so I’m extremely pleased to be part of the squad here in 2021,” Morris said at the time.

Four months on and Morris is having to discuss his future in the league once again, stating it will depend on how he is tracking as the year progresses.

“Similar to what I said last year, I’ll probably make a decision halfway through the year,” Morris told NRL.com.

“[It will be based] on how the body’s feeling physically and mentally.”

Morris spoke on his preparations for the 2021 season, with the Roosters giving him and a number of veterans a more relaxed pre-season regime.

“[Pre-season has] been tough. They’ve pulled us [older players] out of things where they could, but we still had to get that volume in our legs and adapt to the rule changes as well,” he said.

Morris has been named to pull on the No.3 jumper for the Tri-colours in their clash against the Sea Eagles at the SCG on Saturday night.