Sydney Roosters veteran forward Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is expected to re-sign with the club, with who he has played 278 NRL games.

Joining the Roosters from the Manly Sea Eagles in 2010 as a 21-year-old, Waerea-Hargreaves has been the embodiment of the Roosters club.

During which, he is a three-time premiership winner with the club in 2013, 2018 and 2019. He was also a part of the Roosters' team that unfortunately lost in the 2010 Grand Final to the St George-Illawarra Dragons.

In his 14th season with the club, he is still a crucial member of the forward pack. Not only is he a leader on the field but also off the field.

He has managed an average of 14.8 hit-ups a game this season, making an average of 153 running metres. This has included a total of four tackle busts and 216.5 post-contact metres.

In defence, he has been equally important making 104 tackles at 92.9 per cent efficiency. As one of the more physical players in his team, his presence has helped the likes of Nat Butcher, Egan Butcher, and Lindsay Collins.