Ahead of their semi-final against the Melbourne Storm, the Sydney Roosters have turned their attention to securing the future of rookie Siua Wong.

Last year, Wong helped lead the Roosters into the SG Ball Cup Grand Final, captaining the side only to lose by two points to the Penrith Panthers. This would see him make his NRL debut this season in Round 18 against the Manly Sea Eagles after his incredible form in both the SG Ball Cup and NSW Cup.

Since making his first-grade debut, he hasn't left the team and has been a starter in the second row for the past six games, including last week's qualifying final against the Cronulla Sharks.

According to the Herald, the Sydney Roosters have turned their attention to retaining him after reports emerged that Angus Crichton could make his way to Rugby Australia, making a cross-code switch.

Siua Wong is contracted until the end of 2024 on around $180,000 a season. However, he will be free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1. A promising rookie, it is expected that he will receive the attention of multiple clubs if he is still on the open market.

The second-rower, who is a mixture of Fijian, Tongan and Chinese heritage, made his way into the Sydney Roosters side from Scots College in Sydney and had a similar path to that of teammate Angus Crichton. Recruited by the club at the age of 14, he has progressed through the Roosters' junior ranks- Harold Mathews Cup, SG Ball Cup, Jersey Flegg Cup and NSW Cup.

He also made his international debut for Fiji last year against England in the World Cup and has since made five appearances for the international side.

Embed from Getty Images