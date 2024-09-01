Sydney Roosters star halfback Sam Walker was taken from the field in the 12th minute of Sunday afternoon's clash against the Canberra Raiders with what medical staff fear is a serious knee injury to his left leg.

In a further blow for the club, Brandon Smith's afternoon was also brought to an end in the minutes leading up to halftime after he was the recipient of a hip drop tackle from Elliott Whitehead. It's understood he has suffered a medial ligament injury to his knee.

With only a penalty goal on the board at the time, Walker had placed a grubber kick into the in goal which was knocked on by fullback James Tedesco. Walker suffered the injury chasing the kick in a non-contact situation.

Fox Sports reported during their broadcast of the game that Walker was overhead telling the medical staff assisting him from the field that he had heard 'a crack or a pop' when the knee injury occurred.

Initial fears were speculating an ACL injury, and while that's not what the first report said, by halftime, the Roosters camp confirmed they were fearing a suspected ACL injury.

The on-field test for the injury to the ligament is usually quite accurate, with Walker receiving scans at the first available opportunity to determine the extent of the injury.

An ACL injury would Walker miss between nine and twelve months, although it's unclear what timeline he is facing with a different sort of injury.

Sandon Smith is Walker's most likely replacement as the club battle for the premiership over the coming weeks.

Brandon Smith on the other hand is feared to have a medial ligament injury although it's unclear the extent at this stage after he was left in significant pain from Whitehead's tackle gone wrong. It was originally reported that he had suffered a syndesmosis injury.

Return from a medial injury can vary pending on grade although in the worst-case scenario, his season would likely be over.

The second half saw things get even worse for the Roosters, with Victor Radley taken from the field with a suspected AC joint injury, although club medical staff are unsure of the severity at this stage.

Nat Butcher was also taken for a HIA in the final 20 minutes of the game after accidentally colliding with Joseph Tapine's knee.

Meanwhile, the Raiders have also confirmed Jordan Rapana is out of the game with a fractured cheekbone.

It could mean the veteran outside back has played his last game for the Green Machine, with the New Zealander set to link up with Hull FC in the English Super League next season.

The Raiders led the game against the Roosters 4 points to 2 shortly before halftime.