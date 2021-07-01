In a move that is set to add further spice ahead of tonight’s clash, the Roosters have reportedly signed former Storm assistant coach Jason Ryles.

The Daily Telegraph’s Paul Kent revealed on NRL 360 that Ryles has signed a three-year deal, with confirmation to be released soon.

Ryles was a skills coach this season with the English rugby union team, but due to COVID-related issues was forced to return to Australia.

Since being back he has been lending his time to the Storm.

However, he now looks set to join the Tri-colours next season when assistant Craig Fitzgibbon departs to join the Sharks.

“He’s going to end up at the Roosters”, Kent said when asked about Ryles’, future.

“So what’s happening, Jason Ryles couldn’t get over to England so he’s stayed here. He’s been doing a bit of video work, not a lot, for the Storm.

“The Roosters have got in, I think there was an approach from Ryles’ camp to go there. He’s signed a three-year deal with the Roosters, it’s yet to be released, it’ll be out soon.

“Second to that, I spoke to Craig Bellamy today about it and he’s comfortable with Ryles going there, he said ‘I get that, that’s just part of the business these days’.

“I asked him what he’s doing with his own future and he said ‘look, we’ve got a game tomorrow, we’ve got the bye next week, I’m hoping to sort it out all next week’.

“There have been rumours that he was about to sign a multi-year deal to stay at Melbourne, he said that’s not the truth but he’s hopeful early next week there’ll be a decision”.

NRL 360 co-host Yvonne Sampson and Fox League reporter James Hooper agreed that it was a massive move by the Roosters.

“That’s a huge flex from the Roosters to go and poach the intellectual property of Jason Ryles, who knows the Storm system inside out”, Sampson said.

“It’s a smart play… great signing for the Sydney Roosters“, Hooper added.

Ryles played 248 NRL games over stints with the Dragons, Roosters and Storm. He represented New South Wales eight times and donned a Kangaroos jersey 14 times.