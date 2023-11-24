The Sydney Roosters have confirmed that Steggles will end their status as major partner of the club at the end of the 2024 NRL season.

The Steggles logo has sat on the front of the Roosters' jersey since 2010 - a season in which the club made a grand final - and is the second longest major partnership in club history.

In the years since, the Roosters have won three premierships, in 2013, 2018 and 2019, as well as the club taking out the NRLW premiership in 2021.

But that will come to an end at the end of 2024, with the chicken brand and club confirming they would split by mutual agreement.

Steggles is the second major long-term partner to pull the plug on a club in recent times after St George Bank ended their affiliation with the St George Illawarra Dragons at the end of the coming 2024 season.

Both clubs are searching for a new major partner ahead of 2025.

Roosters CEO Joe Kelly said the club were thankful to the brand for the support.

“Season 2024 will mark 15 seasons together and we could not be more thankful to Steggles for their support,” said Mr Kelly.

“Our partnership has achieved some amazing milestones and each time Steggles has been there side by side with us, from NRL Premierships at Homebush to the World Club Challenge wins in the United Kingdom. Together with Steggles, we also celebrated the club's first-ever NRLW Premiership."

During their partnership with the Roosters, the brand and club were involved in generating more than $5 million for charities including the Children's Hospital Foundation Queensland, Children's Cancer Institute Australia, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Sydney Children's Hospital Foundation and the Roosters Outreach program through the Steggles Roosters Charity Nest.