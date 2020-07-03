The Sydney Roosters have been dealt another injury blow from the clubs’ close 27-25 extra-time loss to the Melbourne Storm, with winger Daniel Tupou limping off late in the game.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson confirmed that Tupou had ice on his ankle after the game, while second-rower Boyd Cordner also had to leave the game late after copping a knock to the head.

Along with recent injuries sustained by Tupou and Cordner, Victor Radley and Sam Verills are set to miss the entire 2020 season after sustaining ACL injuries in what is a rising list of casualties for the reigning back-to-back premiers.

But Roosters five-eighth Luke Keary believes the team have the capabilities to overcome the obstacles that have been put in front of them.

“We have dealt with this the last few years where we have had people out all the time,” Keary said.

“Last year we got out full squad for the first time on grand final day. To lose the two boys last week with ACLs was devastating for them but you can’t dwell on it.”

Channel Nine commentator Andrew Johns believes the loss of Radley means the Roosters have ultimately lost a third playmaker in the team and would have to adapt without him, but again Keary was quick to say that the team would pull through and find a way to deal with what has been placed on them.

“When Issac Liu comes back he will probably slot in that role and he is a good ball player very similar to Rads. Nat Butcher is younger but he can slot into that role too,” he said.

“I don’t think it will change too much. Obviously [Radley] is a quality player and you can see what he does with the ball in his hands and defensively. You can’t replace them but we have some guys who can do a good job.”