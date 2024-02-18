Roosters coach Trent Robinson has revealed no decision has been made by star utility Joseph Manu as he weighs up a desirable move to rugby, but has conceded the off-contract Chook is likely heading for the exit.

Manu has garnered high levels of interest from Japanese and French rugby clubs as his contract with the Roosters edges closer to its cessation, with the NRL club unable to match the lucrative bids put forward by the rival code.

Robinson and the Roosters are still awaiting a final decision from Manu, who has an option in place to remain at Bondi beyond 2024.

The club is giving Manu "freedom" to make his decision and isn't looking to desperately convince the gun centre and playmaker to change his thinking.

"He's spoken of his desire, he's been really open with me about what he's thought since last year," Robinson said, via The Sydney Morning Herald.

"We're just waiting on what his decision will be. The [rugby] deal isn't done. It's not about me talking him out of it. I don't need to convince him of anything. It's his decision.

"He knows there's an opportunity here for next year, but I'm giving some freedom to him to make that choice.

"He has been here since he was a kid. [But] he wants to go and experience another country. He grew up playing union, so he wants to do that."

Manu's anticipated departure would come as teammate Joseph Suaalii also swaps codes, having signed with Rugby Australia from 2025.

While the Roosters landed their own cross-code blow on rugby with the signing of Wallabies ace Mark Nawaqanitawase, the club is also positioned to use the money set aside for Manu on the open market or in-house.

A reported $800,000 deal for 2025 is tabled for the New Zealand international, with the fee potentially helping the Roosters fill a void in their backline or aid their plans to retain their crop of off-contract players for next year.

James Tedesco, Sam Walker and Spencer Leniu are all unsigned beyond 2025 and loom as key retention targets for the tri-colours.