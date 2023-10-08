The Sydney Roosters have reportedly stepped up talks with forwards Siua Wong and Terrell May for new deals to keep them at the club.

Wong, who is a mixture of Fijian, Tongan and Chinese heritage, made his way into the Sydney Roosters side from Scots College in Sydney and had a similar path to that of teammate Angus Crichton.

Recruited by the club at the age of 14, he has progressed through the Roosters' junior ranks- Harold Mathews Cup, SG Ball Cup, Jersey Flegg Cup and NSW Cup.

Contracted until the end of 2024 on around $180,000 a season, The Daily Telegraph has reported that the Sydney Roosters held talks with Wong in recent days over a new deal that will see him remain at the club until at least the end of 2026.

Since making his first-grade debut, Wong hasn't left the team and has been a starter in the second row for the past six games, including the two finals matches against the Cronulla Sharks and Melbourne Storm.

Last year, the second rower helped lead the Roosters into the SG Ball Cup Grand Final, captaining the side only to lose by two points to the Penrith Panthers.

The Sydney Roosters have also reportedly stepped up talks with hard-hitting forward Terrell May, per The Daily Telegraph.

A mainstay off the Roosters interchange bench, May has not only impressed the club's fans in limited minutes but also coach Trent Robinson with his work ethic.

Contracted until the end of the 2024 season, he is free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1 if the Roosters don't extend his deal by that period.

The Minchinbury Jets junior made his NRL debut in Round 11, 2022 and has since gone on to appear in 17 games during the 2023 NRL season.