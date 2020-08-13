Sydney Roosters star Luke Keary was left hospitalised after suffering a rib injury during last night’s clash with the Melbourne Storm.

The halfback suffered the injury during the first half after going down in a tackle and attempted to play through it.

However, he eventually had to be helped off the field by Roosters medicos and taken to hospital in an ambulance.

“Luke Keary has been in a fair bit of pain this whole second half,” Nine’s sideline reporter Danika Mason said.

“It’s actually a rib injury. He spent the whole of half-time getting treatment.

“He wasn’t with the team at all during the break, it looks to be pretty bad now.

“The situation is certainly it developing, it doesn’t sound good at all.”

Mason added that there were fears he had suffered internal bleeding.

“He spent the entire time at half time actually in a separate room to the team seeking medical attention, but when he came back out in the second half he couldn’t play on and he actually looked as though he was struggling to breathe.

“They called paramedics into the dressing rooms to assess him and it was then decided that an ambulance would be called to take him to hospital because the concern now is internal bleeding.”

Speaking after his side’s 24-6 defeat at the SCG, coach Trent Robinson suspected that Keary’s injuries were internal.

“He’s not great at the moment. He’s very sore and it’s pretty painful,” he said.

“It’s something internal. We thought it was ribs, but we worked out that it’s probably something a bit deeper than that.”

NRL Physio reports that Cleary was discharged from hospital this morning with a broken rib and has been cleared of any internal injury.

He will reportedly likely be sidelined for three to five weeks.

Luke Keary was discharged from hospital early this morning with a broken rib, thankfully cleared of any internal injuries. Fantastic news given concerns post match last night, such a relief. Broken rib requires time for healing, most able to return in 3-5 weeks — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) August 13, 2020

It was one of three injuries the Tricolours were struck down with on the night, with Keary’s halves partner Lachlan Lam suffering a syndesmosis injury in the first half and veteran Mitch Aubusson suffering a left arm injury.

Robinson revealed Aubusson had suffered a suspected broken left wrist.