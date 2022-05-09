The Round 9 NRL team of the week is in, with 14 spots taken by players from the Sydney Roosters, Cronulla Sharks, Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos.

On the back of big wins over the Gold Coast Titans, New Zealand Warriors, St George Illawarra Dragons and South Sydney Rabbitohs respectively, the four teams have dominated the entrants this week.

The Roosters and Sharks both hold four spots, while names from the Storm and Broncos took three. They are joined by one Sea Eagles in the starting 13, as well as one Eel and one Cowboys off the bench.

A reminder that the team of the week is picked completely objectively, all based on an algorithm that calculates each player's stats and generates a total score.

The interchange players must also play from the bench.

1. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

Tedesco scored the first two tries of the game against the Titans, and then followed it up with another in the second half during the 44 points to 16 rout.

In his second straight man of the match performance, the New South Wales State of Origin captain also had 226 metres, ten tackle busts and a couple of line breaks.

2. Selwyn Cobbo (Brisbane Broncos)

Cobbo's raw talent is clear to see nearly every time he steps onto the field.

Scoring two tries in the Broncos shock win over South Sydney, he also made 193 metres from 9 runs, added 9 tackle busts and a line break in a superb performance.

3. Joseph Manu (Sydney Roosters)

Coming off potentially his worst NRL performance against the Bulldogs, Manu was determined to make amends, and make amends he did. Running for 161 metres, he also added a line break and a try assist in a performance which constantly created problems for the Titans' defence.

4. Siosifa Talakai (Cronulla Sharks)

Talakai, at his best, has proven just about an impossibility to stop, and even with 12 players on the park, he was at his best for the Sharks on Sunday in the demolition job against the Warriors.

With 193 metres, a try assist and seven tackle busts, there was hardly a thing the Warriors could do to stop him.

5. Joseph Suaalii (Sydney Roosters)

Suaalii is slowly turning himself into a stronger and stronger performer on the park, and scoring two tries against the Titans was a step on the road to becoming the player he is slated to become.

More impressive was the improvement in work rate, with Suaalii carrying the football 14 times and running for 145 metres.

6. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)

There really is no stopping Munster at the moment, who might just be the most in-form player in the competition.

He scored another try against the Dragons, but backed it up with another complete 80-minute performance, running for 183 metres from 19 carries, while adding three line breaks, six tackles and a try assist.

The stats won't show how many other tries he had a hand in though.

7. Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks)

A try, four conversions, a field goal and a staggering 164 metres from his 20 carries, this was a return to form for Hynes which the Sharks desperately needed.

In those 20 carries, he also had two try assists and five tackle breaks in a performance which left him 26 points clear of the next halfback - Daly Cherry-Evans - on the algorithm.

8. Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

Easing back into his work on return from injury was never going to be an option for the Queensland bolter Patrick Carrigan, and it became even more so the case once it was confirmed that Payne Haas had gone down with injury.

He played over 60 metres, ran for 142 metres and never stopped working for his side.

9. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

The battle to wear number nine for the Kangaroos at the World Cup continues to grow, with Grant putting in another strong performance on the weekend. He ran for a staggering 167 metres off 21 carries, regularly ripping through the Dragons defence to pad his stats line with a line break, three tackle breaks, four line break assists and two try assists.

10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Melbourne Storm)

In his 150th game, Asofa-Solomona resembled a wrecking ball at times, with the Red V's defence powerless to stop him.

The towering Melbourne prop, in 45 minutes of game time, scored a try, added 155 metres and also had a staggering eight tackle breaks.

11. Teig Wilton (Cronulla Sharks)

Wilton continues to put his hand up as a long-term starting second row option for the Sharks as he works to keep Wade Graham out of the side.

He managed 158 metres from 17 carries on Sunday, which included a try, five tackle breaks and a couple of line breaks.

12. Ben Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles)

Ben Trbojevic, the youngest of the three brothers but often rated as better than the other two at the same age by good judges, scored a double in his first game starting on the weekend.

Terrorising the Tigers' defence, the youngest of the three brothers proved beyond all reasonable doubt that he is going to have a long, successful career at the top level.

13. Cameron McInnes (Cronulla Sharks)

McInnes played big minutes for the Sharks through the middle third, and showed exactly what value he is going to be able to bring week in and week out as he returns to full fitness.

Making 159 metres from 19 runs, he just kept turning up for his team, also making 39 tackles without a single miss.

14. Ryan Matterson (Parramatta Eels)

Question marks over how Matterson gets into the starting 13 for the blue and gold continue to be asked after another outstanding performance on Friday in Parramatta's streak-breaking win over Penrith.

He scored a try, ran for 177 metres and added a tackle break in an excellent performance.

15. Siosiua Taukeiaho (Sydney Roosters)

Taukeiaho might have only played 36 minutes, but it was an action-packed stint on the park, scoring a try and running for 106 metres.

In an effort where he maintained the level of the forwards he replaced, Taukeiaho also had three tackle busts and 18 tackles without a miss.

16. Thomas Flegler (Brisbane Broncos)

While we have already mentioned Carrigan's efforts stepping up to help replace the incredible loss of Haas, Flegler was superb off the bench, and came in just two points behind Taukeiaho on the algorithm.

He ran for a tick over 100 metres from ten carries, had two tackle breaks, and also made 26 tackles in a rock solid performance through the middle third.

17. Heilum Luki (North Queensland Cowboys)

Luki has been excellent for the Cowboys this year, whether playing off the bench or starting. He added a try and 76 metres against the Knights.

In doing so, he managed to edge out Trent Loiero and Tyran Wishart for a spot on the bench, while Rabbitohs' debutant Trent Peoples also was in the shout.