The Sydney Roosters are reportedly set to have a surprise inclusion for their semi-final against the Manly Sea Eagles on Saturday evening, with Victor Radley tipped to return from a shoulder injury.

Radley was one of three Roosters who suffered seemingly serious injuries during a Round 26 clash against the Canberra Raiders.

Hooker Brandon Smith and halfback Sam Walker both had their seasons - and much of 2025 - ended on the spot with ACL injuries, while Radley suffered a shoulder injury.

It was believed at the time Radley would be at long odds to return from the injury this season, although the longer the Roosters' season went, the more likely it would become.

Now though, News Corp are reporting the forward will be back on deck for the tri-colours this weekend as the Roosters tackle the Sea Eagles at Moore Park for a spot in the grand final qualifiers the following weekend.

Radley was named as part of the 22-man squad on Tuesday afternoon by coach Trent Robinson, but was the last player named and seemed at long odds to play.

Should he be passed fit however - and it's not likely to be confirmed until 24 hours before kick-off - he will likely come into the side for Siua Wong. Whether he starts or not remains to be seen, with the potential for Naufahu Whyte to drop back to the bench if he is included in the runon side.