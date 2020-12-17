The Sydney Roosters have announced that Sam Verrills and Sitili Tupouniua have both signed three-year extensions.

The new deals will see Verrills and Tupouniua in the tri-colours until the end of 2024.

“I love being part of the team we have here, and I’m really excited to know that this is where I’ll continue to build my career,” said 21-year-old Verrills said on the club website.

“The Roosters have taken really good care of me, especially this year with my injury. I’m learning so much from Robbo and the senior boys we have here, and I’m keen to keep working on getting back out there on the field and securing an opportunity to represent this Club that means so much to me.”

“I love the Roosters and I’m really happy to have re-signed here,” Tupouniua added.

“Robbo, the coaches and the leaders we have here push you to be better every day. We’re a tight group and I’m so proud to be part of this Club.”