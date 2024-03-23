The Sydney Roosters are reportedly planning to offer Lindsay Collins a new contract extension that will see him tied down to the club for the long term.

Under contract through to the end of 2026, News Corp reports that the Roosters and Collins are locked in talks over a new contract extension that would see him remain at Bondi until the end of the 2028 season.

The decision to lock him long-term comes after he has impressed in both club football and for the Australian Kangaroos and QLD Maroons.

A leader of the club's forward pack, he is expected to have a bigger role once Jared Waerea-Hargreaves departs for the Super League at the end of the year.

“I love being part of the team we have here. We're a tight group, and we push each other to be better every day,” said Collins in 2021 after signing the four-year contract he is currently on.

“The Roosters have taken really good care of me since day one, especially this year with my injury, and to know that I will continue to represent this Club that means so much to me over the next few years is something I'm really proud of."

It is understood that the Roosters are also hopeful that they can keep fellow forward Terrell May at the club.

This comes after his brother Taylan May revealed that he would remain with the Penrith Panthers after agreeing to a contract extension.