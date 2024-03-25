The Central Coast Roosters have created history in the Andrew Johns Cup, becoming the first club to win the competition in consecutive seasons.

The club's third trophy in the Under-16s competition since it began six years ago, the Roosters defeated the Macarthur Wests Tigers 20-12 at Cessnock Sportsground.

Semi Lewesiqila, Blessing Foini, Jack Dean-Potaka, and Koby Houghton would cross over for tries for the Roosters, with Owen Knowles booting two goals.

On the other end, Ronale Ribucan and Brock Achurch scored for the Tigers, with two goals to Joshua Vella.

“I asked them to start really fast which they did. So that set the scene for everything,” coach Paul Franze told nswrl.com.au.

“Our defence was also key. They fatigued a little at the back-end but they did enough to get the win.”

Central Coast Roosters captain and lock forward Alexander Stephenson was awarded the Robert 'Bert' Lowrie Medal for being the man-of-the-match of the Grand Final.

“A bit nerve-wracking near the end there. But I had confidence in the boys that they'd get the job done,” Franze added.

“It was a team effort, but I loved the work of my second rowers Cooper Gibbs and Tulsyn McCulloch combining with hooker Kalen Cashin.

“My middles Alexander Stephenson, Duncan Gatt-Smith and Samuel Tracey weren't bad either. Then you've got big Blessing Foini coming off the bench. They were the backbone today.”