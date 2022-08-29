The Sydney Roosters have been left stunned by an apparent double-standard regarding hip drop tackles after prop Lindsay Collins was handed a minimum four-match ban for his challenge on Tom Eisenhuth, while Storm back-rower Felise Kaufusi didn’t even attract a charge for what the Tri-colours claim is a similar incident.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that sources close to the club say the group is stunned that Kaufusi isn’t facing time on the sidelines, or even a charge, after a clip was circulated after the game showing Kaufusi using his body in a similar fashion to Collins during a tackle on Roosters prop Siosiua Taukeiaho.

Taukeiaho was already being tackled by Brandon Smith and Harry Grant when Kaufusi used his bodyweight to wrap the legs haul the Roosters prop down.

The NRL has already addressed the issue, saying that Kaufusi had been deemed to have landed on the ground during the tackle, not on Taukeiaho’s legs as Collins did.

The aftermath was also different – with Tuakeiaho free to continue playing after the tackle. Collins’ victim, Tom Eisenhuth, is meanwhile expected to miss up to six weeks with a leg injury.

The hip-drop tackle has been cracked down upon by the NRL this year, with Broncos star Patrick Carrigan serving a four-match ban, while Dragons back-rower Tyrell Fuimaono served a five-match ban earlier in the year.

Carrigan’s tackle broke the leg of Jackson Hastings, while Fuimaono’s challenge left Haze Dunster with multiple ruptures in his knee and ending his season.

It’s not just Collins that the Roosters will be missing for their pivotal Round 25 clash with South Sydney – with Daniel Tupou’s groin injury likely to see him given more time to recover, and Victor Radley likely to be rested following a severe concussion.

The Roosters are still considering whether or not to challenge Collins’ charge – knowing that an unsuccessful challenge would rule him out for the year.