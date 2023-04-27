Yet another NRL club have taken a punt on a young gun out of England, with the Sydney Roosters signing Lewis Murphy.

Murphy, who turned 21 just over a month ago, made his debut for Wakefield Trinity in the English Super League during the early stages of last year.

A try-scoring machine, his record rivals that of any player with 19 in 22 games, before he was ruled out of the 2023 season with an ACL injury sustained in early March.

That hasn't stopped the Roosters from adding him to their squad for the 2024 campaign though, with Wakefield taking to their Twitter account to announce the news on Friday morning (AEST).

Lewis Murphy will join @NRL team @sydneyroosters in 2024. Lewis will leave the club with our very best wishes and we thank him for his service to Wakefield Trinity. ❤ Go and smash it, Murph. 👏 pic.twitter.com/ql6GSNc48u — Wakefield Trinity (@WTrinityRL) April 27, 2023

Noted for his speed and agility, Murphy follows a number of other English youngsters to make the move to Australia, with the most notable of those being Dominic Young, who himself will join the Roosters next year after impressing for the Newcastle Knights.

Murphy was called into the England Knights squad at the end of last year, but failed to play due to injury.

Murphy will be well down the pecking order for a wing spot at the Roosters, particularly if Daniel Tupou re-signs with the club, although that looks more and more unlikely the longer the wait goes on.

The 21-year-old linking up with one of the best coaches in the NRL and a countryman in Young will be aiming to make his transition to the NRL as smooth as possible, and his outrageous talent could have him pushing for an NRL debut next year, although questions over his recovery from the ACL injury will loom large.