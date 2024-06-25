It was looking likely that Roosters legend Daniel Tupou was going to retire at the end of the year.

However, with the departures of Joseph Manu and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (heading to rugby) and club stalwarts Luke Keary and Jaared Waerea-Hargreaves leaving, the Sydney-based team are keen to keep him for another 12 months, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Whilst a deal has yet to be struck, Tupou and his management are confident one will be, especially given his impressive form at 33 years of age.

“I'm still in the middle of it getting sorted, so I'll leave it with my manager and hopefully it's sorted soon,” Tupou said, reported by the Daily Telegraph.

“For sure (I want to continue) but we'll see what happens.

“Family (is why I want to keep going). They are my why.

“I don't have a choice, I guess. I've just got to keep turning up to training and playing and make the most of every opportunity I get.

“(If I'm not playing footy) then I'm probably on the golf course but don't get your hopes up because I'm pretty trash. It's a work in progress.”

Tupou has played with the Roosters since making his debut in 2012, featuring in 254 games, most of which have been with Trent Robinson.

The three-time premiership coach will be celebrated on Sunday night when the Roosters take on the Wests Tigers in his 300th match in charge.

Tupou has been in awe of what Robinson has achieved over his career and sees him as a "father figure".

“He hasn't changed much,” the 33-year-old said.

“He's been a great mentor to me, a great coach and a friend off the field.

“It's a credit to him and what he's done for the club and me over the years. It's an honour to be part of his milestone.

“He makes you feel safe and he has to give you all the details on how to perform on the field every week.

“He's one of those father figures who you don't want to disappoint.”