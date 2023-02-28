The Sydney Roosters halves combination of Luke Keary and Sam Walker enter the new season under the pump as they look to lead the club to a premiership.

Whenever a player is given the Roosters jersey they are always under pressure due to the club's rich history and culture. However, when you are given the reigns to lead from the halves that pressure almost triples.

Following in the footsteps of NRL icons Brad Fittler, Kevin Hastings, Mitchell Pearce and Braith Anasta, the expectations are high for Walker and Kleary.

Despite winning back-to-back premierships in 2018 and 2019, the Roosters have failed to make another Grand Final.

Their roster is always one of the best in the competition but they have struggled in big games. This includes the Elimination Final against the Rabbitohs last season. A big part of this is the halves combination which failed to stand up and deliver.

Brandon Smith's arrival has added to the pressure, with expectations they will finish in the top four.

Add in the fact that Victor Radley, Egan Butcher, Daniel Tupou, Angus Crichton and Joseph Manu will be off-contract in the next two years. The Roosters may only have a few years left to win the premiership.

Aiming to reach greater heights this season, Sam Walker will be more under the pump if Kleary struggles with injuries and concussions.

The son of former NRL player Ben Walker, Sam comes from a rugby league family which includes Shane and Chris Walker. Debuting in 2021, Walker had a stand-out year earning the Dally M Rookie of the Year medal.

However, last season Walker was underwhelming, especially when Keary was out of the side. He struggled to find his own feet and lead the club on his own.

"I think you've got a lot of great leaders at the club and my role on the field is a halfback and I understand that," Walker said to the media at the Hyundai launch.

"I'm really looking forward to being the halfback of the club and it's actually a really exciting time and we've got a really good squad that's developing."

"Each year I'm sort of building and getting stronger in the gym and getting faster in the field and hopefully that correlates on the field."