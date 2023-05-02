Sydney Roosters half Luke Keary has failed to overturn a grade one dangerous contact charge at the NRL Judiciary.

The champion Chook entered a not guilty plea after receiving the charge from Sunday's Round 9 win over the Warriors, with the incident in question occurring in the 13th minute on New Zealand player Marata Niukore.

Eligible to accept a $750 fine for the charge, Keary instead opted against accepting the sanction and challenged the charge at the NRL Judiciary this week.

The league has since confirmed Keary failed in his plea, resulting in the sanction increasing to a $1000 fine.

The failed challenge won't force Keary out of action for the coming week, with the Irishman remaining eligible to play against the North Queensland Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

Sydney Roosters forward Lindsay Collins also received a charge for dangerous contact from Round 9, however the Queensland representative lodged an early guilty plea and accepted a $3000 fine.

Collins risked a two-game suspension if he decided to challenge the charge and fail at the Judiciary.

The Roosters will host the Cowboys at Suncorp Stadium this weekend as part of the NRL's magic round.