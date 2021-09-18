Rooster lock Egan Butcher is the only player from Friday night's semi-final to come away with a charge from the NRL following his dangerous contact offence.

Butcher was charged for the incident involving Sea Eagles second-rower Haumole Olakau'atu, with the league handing the Chooks forward a sanction ranging between $1600-$2100.

A pair of prior offences have elevated the penalty for Butcher, who will decide whether to take an early guilty plea or contend the fine at the judiciary.

The 45th-minute incident was the only offence to come under scrutiny by the NRL.

Manly's 42-6 win over the Roosters will see the Sea Eagles progress to next Friday's preliminary final against South Sydney at Suncorp Stadium.