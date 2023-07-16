Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Victor Radley and Reuben Garrick have all been charged by the match review committee over incidents during Saturday's games, but all three will escape suspension.

Despite Radley and Waerea-Hargreaves both having three offences already on their rolling 12-month judiciary records, Grade 1 dangerous contact charges allow them to accept a fine.

Radley was pinged by the MRC for a 51st-minute incident against Cameron Munster, while Waerea-Hargreaves was hit with a tripping charge on Harry Grant 13 minutes later.

Tripping is viewed in the same way as other dangerous contact charges, so both players are eligible to pay a $3000 fine if they accept the early guilty plea, or will face two weeks on the sideline if they head to the judiciary and lose, making it highly likely - particularly given the tri-colours' current ladder predicament and need to win most if not all games between now and the end of the season - that they will take the early guilty pleas.

Manly Sea Eagles winger Reuben Garrick was also hit with a Grade 1 tripping charge.

Unlike the Roosters' duo however, he is on a first offence across his rolling 12-month record, and with a three-year incident-free discount applied, he will only have to pay $750 with an early guilty plea, or $1000 if he heads to the judiciary and loses.

All three players must make their decisions on whether to fight or accept an early guilty plea by midday (AEST) on Monday.