Sandon Smith has officially confirmed his future at the Sydney Roosters, signing a new two-year extension that will keep him at the club until at least the end of 2026.

Smith was already contracted for 2024, and impressed during his rookie season in the NRL, having made his debut in Round 14 before going on to play 15 first-grade games.

His versatility across the backline made him an important figure for the Roosters, who had multiple injuries to contend with at points, including the long-term absence of halfback Sam Walker, who will likely have first crack in the number seven jumper next year.

Smith's decision will see him progress into a bigger role at the Roosters over the coming seasons, however, that path into a preferred starting five-eighth role could still be blocked if veteran Luke Keary elects to continue his career beyond the end of 2024.

Reports which dropped recently suggest Keary, who has struggled at times with injury and concussion in recent times, wants to play on beyond the end of 2024 and the Roosters are looking at making that a reality with a one-year contract extension.

That is just one part of the path that could block Smith's path to seeing consistent first-grade action.

Joseph Manu's contract is also up for grabs from the end of the 2024 season. It's believed the St George Illawarra Dragons will be joined by the Wests Tigers and potentially other clubs in making big-money plays for Manu that the Roosters may not be able to match.

Manu, who plays at centre for the Roosters, is also well known to have longer-term aspirations to play at either fullback or five-eighth.

He has excelled at fullback for the New Zealand national time, and there has been commentary suggesting James Tedesco could finish his career in the number six jumper, opening up the number one for Manu.

Tedesco himself suggested he could be open to the positional swap at the end of his career last year.

Smith, who was the 2021 SG Ball Player of the Year at the club, said he loves being part of the Roosters despite the potential of his path to more time in the top team being blocked.

“I love being part of the crew we have here at the Roosters. It's my home and I'm learning so much from the coaches and senior players every day. I'm excited to keep learning, working hard and building my career as a Rooster,” the youngster said in a statement.

Trent Robinson said the club was proud to have the first Central Coast partnership player locked into the club long-term.

“Sandon's a really proud Coastie, and we're proud that he's the first player to progress to the NRL via our partnership with the Central Coast,” Robinson said.

“I love working with Sandon. The talent has always been there and he's constantly striving to be the best player and person he can be, so it's really pleasing that he will continue to represent the Sydney Roosters, and not only the Eastern Suburbs but also the Central Coast."

Smith, now 20, has been with the Roosters since he was 15 years of age.

The Roosters also recently confirmed the re-signing of Billy Smith, who adds yet more depth to a stacked backline that will feature Tedesco, Walker, Keary, Manu, Daniel Tupou, Joseph Suaalii and the arriving Dominic Young in 2024.