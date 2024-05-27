The Sydney Roosters have confirmed a full ACL rupture for forward Egan Butcher.

The injury will see Butcher miss the remainder of the season, with a nine to twelve month recovery time attached to the knee injury.

It means Butcher is unlikely to be back training in any capacity before Christmas, and will now be scrambling to pass fit for the opening round of the 2025 NRL season, where he is still contracted by the Roosters.

The injury came during the Roosters' Round 12 win over the Canberra Raiders, a game which saw the tri-colours run away with the contest.

Butcher, who played off the bench for Trent Robinson's side, only managed 12 minutes of game time before succumbing to the injury and taking no further part in the contest.

Butcher has made eight appearances for the Roosters so far this year, taking his career tally to 56. Those games have seen him limited for minutes, but still make an impact for the Roosters.

His upcoming absence for the remainder of the season will likely see coach Robinson look for a second-row replacement in the side, with Sitili Tupouniua due back any week now from a concussion, while Siua Wong has also been on the outside of the best 17 looking in during recent weeks.

Robinson doesn't have long to decide on his replacement either, with the Roosters to take on the North Queensland Cowboys in Round 13 before having a Round 14 bye.

The Roosters will be looking for more than just one replacement in the forwards this week as well, with Lindsay Collins and Spencer Leniu both picked for their respective states in Game 1 of the Origin series.

That likely means Terrell May will start, while another slot opens up on the bench.