South Sydney Rabbitohs' second rower Jaydn Su'A has reportedly accused Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson of insulting him at the halftime break during Friday night's clash between the fierce rivals.

While the Rabbitohs would run away with an enormous 54-12 win, consigning the Roosters as the latest team to concede 50 points in a game this season, the aftermath from the match has been dramatic.

Latrell Mitchell has been suspended for six weeks for a sickening high tackle on Joseph Manu, who is likely to not play again this season with a fractured cheek.

Trent Robinson has been slapped with $30,000 worth of fines for his post-match tirade, while the Roosters have been hit with another $10,000 for abusing match officials in a breach notice handed down by the NRL today.

Dane Gagai was fined for insulting a referee on-field and now the aftermath has continued.

According to an The Daily Telegraph report, South Sydney second rower Jaydn Su'A told members of the coaching staff that Robinson called him a "thug".

It's understood the NRL will not investigate the incident unless the Rabbitohs make an official complaint, however, Robinson has denied the claim outright, telling the publication "Your source is trying a square up for a tough night for all. Untrue."

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo confirmed the NRL wouldn't investigate without a complaint because there is no clear footage.

“Unless there is clear cut audio or visual evidence then we need a complaint to act,” Abdo said.

“A good example was the (Cronulla player) Will Chambers sledging matter. We didn’t receive a complaint from the Warriors and there was no obvious evidence from the broadcast to investigate.

“We would need a complaint or clear evidence to investigate the matter you are referring to.”