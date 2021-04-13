The Sydney Roosters will challenge the NRL Judiciary’s one-game ban on rookie hooker Ben Marschke as they look to combat their depleted rake stocks.

Marschke now risks facing two weeks on the sidelines for his grade-one crusher charge offence on Sharks winger Mawene Hiroti in Round 5, with the club hoping the ban is overturned to have their current first-string No.9 available to face the Storm on Friday.

Jake Friend (retirement), Sam Verrills (ACL) and Freddy Lussick (arm) are not available for selection to take on the reigning premiers, with Marschke firming as Trent Robinson’s best option.

Should the club’s appeal fail, Marschke will not only miss this week’s clash, but would be ruled out of the Chooks’ Round 7 match with St George Illawarra.

Lock Victory Radley has been flagged as a potential make-shift No.9, while Robinson could opt for reinforcements from the club’s SG Ball squad.

Meanwhile, Parramatta five-eighth Dylan Brown has accepted a one-game ban by the Match Review Committee for his crusher tackle charge on Dragons forward Tyrell Fuimaono.

Brown will subsequently miss the club’s matchup with Canberra on Saturday night.