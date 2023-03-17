The Sydney Roosters have lost Joseph Manu for their Round 5 clash against the Paramatta Eels after he received a grade-two for a careless high tackle.

Whilst Manu will be out on the sidelines for one week, Fletcher Baker will only have to pay a fine and Joseph Suaalii has escaped once again without punishment.

Suaalii, who escaped with no penalty last week after being placed on report, found himself in hot water against the Rabbitohs. After an attempted shoulder charge on Souths centre Campbell Graham, he will not miss any games for the Roosters.

However, his centre counterpart Manu has found himself rubbed out of the clash against the Eels in Round 5.

The New Zealand international delivered a dangerous tackle on Isaiah Tass, striking him high near the try-line. The high tackle caused a melee where multiple players from both teams were involved.

"I think he was trying to knock the ball out," Trent Robinson said post-match.

"He got it wrong, and that's enough."

"Then running in and everything that went on after that - it is what it is."

Manu may also miss several weeks due to injury. Footage emerged of swelling and a cut around his cheekbone and eye area.

Manu had just returned from a facial fracture that saw him miss the opening round of the season.

"He's cut open so I'd say he needs some stitches," Robinson said.

"I am hoping not [a re-fracture], it blew up, but I'm hoping not."