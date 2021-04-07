Sydney Roosters captain Jake Friend has announced his retirement from the NRL, effective immediately.

Friend informed teammates and close friends of his decision to call-time on his 264-game career earlier this week, with the club making an official announcement on Thursday.

The Queensland playmaker has faced a long battle with concussion and head trauma, suffering his third concussion in the past six months alone following a head knock against Manly in Round 1.

Friend made his debut for the Tri-colours in 2008 and won three premierships during his time in Bondi.

The 31-year-old made his Origin debut last year for the Maroons and also earned caps for Australia and the World All Stars.

In a statement published to the club’s website, Friend sent out a heart-warming message to his fans and friends following his decision.

“I was 15 when I joined the Roosters and have loved every minute of the journey.

“There are so many people who have played an important role in my career, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them all.

“I can’t thank the Roosters staff enough, especially Cathy King, Craig Fitzgibbon, Travis Touma, my teammates Mitch Aubusson, my roomie Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and my manager Steve Gillis who have been on this journey with me since day one.

“I would also like to take the opportunity to thank all the sponsors, members and supporters of this great club.”

“I also want to make a special mention of Trent Robinson. Trent is the best coach I’ve ever had, and I’m a better player and man for the last 11 years I’ve known him. To our coaching and support staff, thank you for setting the bar every day.

“I’ve played with some pretty special people here at the Roosters over the years, many I’m proud to call my closest friends, and I’d like to thank them. To my current teammates, it’s been an honour to play alongside you and to be your captain.”