The Sydney Roosters have announced a new minimum three-year Game Development Partnership with the USA Rugby League (USARL).

The Roosters were among the four teams who travelled to Las Vegas at the start of the year for the NRL season opener, the idea of growing rugby league internationally was already in motion.

The new partnership aims to enhance rugby league development in the United States, where the closest sports are rugby union and American football (NFL), quite different from rugby league.

The Sydney Roosters have also secured naming rights sponsorship for the new Roosters West Coast Rugby League Academy.

The Academy aims to identify and develop talented young rugby league players and offer elite coaching and training programs for both young men and women across the US, with its base on the West Coast.

“We are extremely excited to partner with USA Rugby League,” said Sydney Roosters CEO Joe Kelly to Roosters Media.

“We believe this partnership will have a significant impact on the growth of the sport internationally and we are incredibly optimistic as to the opportunities that exist to unearth future rugby league talent in the US,” he added.

“This collaboration will create unprecedented opportunities for both male and female athletes, establishing a clear pathway for those involved in or aspiring to join the sport.”

The partnership has the potential to significantly grow the game of rugby league in the US if it succeeds, despite the country's strong passion for the NFL.

By introducing elite training programs and dedicated coaching through the Roosters West Coast Rugby League Academy, the initiative aims to cultivate a new generation of rugby league players and enthusiasts, bridging the gap between existing American sports and rugby league.