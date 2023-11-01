The Sydney Roosters have confirmed Corey Allan will join the list of departures from the club at the end of the 2023 NRL season.

Allan joins Thomas Deakin, Drew Hutchison, Jaxson Paulo, Fletcher Baker, Jake Turpin, Nathan Brown, Paul Momirovski and Ben Thomas on the list of departures from the club at the end of the most recently completed season.

It was reported some weeks ago that Allan was unlikely to receive a new contract from the Roosters for 2024 despite playing an important role at the club in 2023, where he played as a back-up option on the wing and at centre.

The former one-time Queensland Maroons State of Origin outside back who has played 62 NRL games across his time at the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Canterbury Bulldogs and now Roosters is yet to land a new contract for 2024, and could be forced to look to the English Super League to do so.

Joining him on the uncontracted list as November 1 ticks over are Jake Turpin, Nathan Brown and Drew Hutchison, while Ben Thomas is also believed to not have a deal for next season.

Hutchison has been heavily linked to a move to the Canterbury Bulldogs, but as yet, has not signed a new deal to continue his NRL career into 2024 after playing a utility role off the bench for the tri-colours this campaign.

Of the players exiting, Deakin and Momirovski will both join clubs in the English Super League, while Fletcher Baker heads to the Brisbane Broncos, and Jaxson Paulo to the Manly Sea Eagles in 2024.

Billy Smith and Connor Watson remain uncontracted by the club officially, but without being acknowledged as departures, now seem more likely to re-sign than not.

Watson was heavily linked with a move to the Bulldogs and other clubs in the last two months, while Smith has been speculated to re-sign with the Roosters since as early as mid-season.