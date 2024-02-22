After announcing his retirement from the NRL at the end of this season, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has confirmed he will continue his rugby league career overseas.

The Roosters forward has decided to join Hull Kingston Rovers in the Super League on a one-year contract for the 2025 season.

A New Zealand representative prop with 33 Tests under his belt, Waerea-Hargreaves has played 292 games with the Roosters since joining in 2010 and is on track to become the most capped player in the club's history if he records a further 15 games - surpassing Mitch Aubusson's 306 NRL games with the club.

The three-time premiership winner and four-time Grand Finalist is also one of only two players that remain at the club from the Roosters 2013 Grand Final victory against the Manly Sea Eagles - his former club.

"It's exciting. I've had a good couple of chats with Willie. He's a great man and I'm really looking forward to playing for Hull KR and him in 2025," he told hullkr.co.uk.

"The team has been building for a number of years. They were successful last year but fell short in the Cup Final. We've got a really strong squad this season and from the win over Hull you can see their training really hard.

"For myself, my wife and the kids, we're looking forward to coming over as a family, knuckling down and enjoying the North of England.

"I've played a number of years in the UK with New Zealand, coming away internationally. I've loved England, I love how passionate the people are.

"I love the working class city of Hull, it's been on my radar for a couple of years. Now it's official, it's very exciting."

A proven leader on and off the field, the 35-year-old will bring a ton of experience to the Super League outfit next year as they head into their prime years.

Coach Willie Peters spoke on the move, revealing it originated with former Hull Kingston Rovers player and Waerea-Hargreaves' ex-teammate Shaun Kenny-Dowall.

"The initial conversations started from Jared's strong relationship with Shaun Kenny-Dowall. Shaun and I had conversations in the off-season on how we'd love to get Jared to the club," coach Willie Peters said.

"I have the upmost respect for Jared. He's arguably one of the best front-rowers to player the game in the NRL. Jared's biggest strength is he's a leader of men.

"There's not many front-rowers that can change games or swing momentum like Jared can. Jared has single-handedly done this over the years.

"Jared is a player everyone wants to play with and the contribution he'll make off the field is priceless.

"He's going to help our younger players come through and help our senior players become better leaders. He's going to bring so much to us on and off the field.

"He's a proven winner in the NRL and we can't wait for him to join up with the club."

