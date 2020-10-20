Angus Crichton will have to take a pay cut to stay with the Roosters long-term, according to Channel Nine‘s Danny Weidler.

The Roosters forward capped his strong performances in the second half of the season with a berth in the Blues Origin squad.

While Crichton remains contracted for 2021, Weidler has suggested his long-term future at the club may be in doubt.

“There’s an interesting one with Angus Crichton emerging,” Weidler said on Big Sports Breakfast.

“Angus is on big money next year. He knows the year after he’s going to have to cop a pay cut. Whether he gets an offer to leave early I’m not sure.

“I thought he had a tremendous back half of the season and is worth big money but he won’t get that from 2022 onwards at the Roosters.

“He doesn’t want to leave but clubs may start coming and chasing him pretty hard.”