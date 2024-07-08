Sydney Roosters veteran Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is facing a long stint on the sidelines after being charged by the Match Review Committee (MRC).

Breaking the record for most games by a Sydney Roosters player on Sunday afternoon against the St George Illawarra Dragons, Waerea-Hargreaves has been charged with a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle.

The front-rower is facing three weeks on the sidelines if he accepts an early guilty plea which will be increased to four weeks if he decides to contest the charge and is found unsuccessful.

This is due to it being his third and subsequent offence of this nature.

Teammate Michael Jennings was also charged by the MRC for a Grade 1 Carless High Tackle but only faces a fine of $1000-15000, while Jaydn Su'A faces the same fine for the exact same offence.