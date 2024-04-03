The Ron Massey Cup will enter its third round this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the New South Wales competition.
Jordan Rankin, Kane Evans, Hymel Hunt and Tevita Taumoepenu are just some of the former and current NRL players competing in the competition.
Mounties RLFC vs Hills District Bulls
Mounties RLFC
1. Kieran Wyld
2. Noel Aukafolau
3. Abiarthur Toi Tuilaepa
4. Roman Ioelu
5. Thomas Menzies
6. Blake Goodman
7. Nautu'a Masima
8. Bruce Ward
9. Joel Hughes
10. Ben Seufale
11. Kenny Soumpholphakdy
12. Matthew Lewin
13. Aden Perry
Interchange
14. Joseph Tramontana
15. Caleb Tohi
16. Jonah Ngaronoa
17. Zac Vella
Reserves
18. Jhy Scheriber-Karam
Hills District Bulls
In: Daniela Ala, Christian Ma'anaima, Sean Garner, Shalom O'Ofou, Mason McCarthy
Out: Moung Dut, Che Te Rangi, Simon Tito, Sean Vaivelata, Jedd Gordon
1. Jordan Rankin
35. Sean Sabutey
26. Daniela Ala
4. Maile Li
27. Trey Peni
28. Harradyn Wilson
7. Riley Travers
29. Michael Fenn
9. Brad Keighran (c)
30. Christian Ma'anaima
31. Shalom O'Ofou
32. Sean Garner
13. Shalom O'Ofou
Interchange
14. Damon Smith
15. Sean Walpole
33. Bobby Miller
34. Mason McCarthy