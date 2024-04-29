The North Queensland Cowboys have officially confirmed the release of second-rower Jack Gosiewski from the remainder of his contract on compassionate grounds, with the forward heading to the Brisbane Broncos.

The Red Hill-based club confirmed on Monday afternoon that Gosiewski has signed on with Brisbane until at least the end of 2025, with coach Kevin Walters praising the signing.

"Jack brings a good work ethic and an ability to play his role, so he will fit right in here with what we are building together at the Broncos," Walters said in a club statement.

"He will give us some extra depth in the forwards and if he puts the work in then I'm sure he will get some opportunities as we move into the season."

A key member of the Cowboys forward pack coming off the interchange bench, Gosiewski's departure comes after he appeared in five games this season.

Ending his run with the Cowboys with 13 club games to his name, he has previously had stints with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Manly Sea Eagles and St George Illawarra Dragons.

“We'd would like to thank Jack for his contributions to our club over the last 18 months,” Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said in a statement on Sunday evening.

“Jack's experience and work ethic have made him a positive influence on our talented group of young edge forwards.

“We wish Jack and his family the best of luck in the future.”

The confirmation of Gosiewski's departure has been confirmed days after the Cowboys announced Harrison Edwards had signed with them from the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Edwards has joined the Townsville-based outfit until at least the end of the 2025 season with a club option to extend his tenure for a further season.

The ex-Bulldogs player has managed 17 NRL games over the course of the past three season and will looking to make an immediate impact under Todd Payten.