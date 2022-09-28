Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has been linked with a sensational move back to the NRL.

The former Sydney Roosters and New Zealand Warriors star made the jump to rugby union at the end of the 2020 season.

Wanting to be closer to home with the Warriors still locked in Australia due to travel restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic, he joined the Auckland-based Blues for 2022.

He would also make his debut for the All Blacks during the year, but now reports are speculating that the Roosters are looking to bring Tuivasa-Sheck back to the club he made his NRL debut for.

Tuivasa-Sheck, despite his two Tests, has struggled to crack the All Blacks line up ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, a tournament he wanted to play in when he made the code switch.

All Black legend Sir John Kirwan told Stan Sports the Breakdown Podcast that there is reportedly an NRL deal on the table from the Roosters for the star, and that his lack of game time for the All Blacks could be the catalyst for change.

"Little whisper is that there is a contract on the table for Roger Tuivasa-Sheck back at the Roosters," Kirwan said.

"We're just running out of time, so I want to see Roger get a decent crack... the northern tour, he probably shouldn't play against Japan, we need to see him against Scotland or Wales where it's a big Test match...

"It's a timing issue, I mean I hope he doesn't go back to the Roosters, I hope he stays for a few more years yet."

The 29-year-old made his debut for the Roosters in 2012, playing 84 games, before switching to the Warriors in 2016 where he played another 111 games.