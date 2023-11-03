The Sydney Roosters will not give up star centre Joseph Manu without a fight, and the club expect him to re-sign.

Manu, who is off-contract at the end of 2024, will be one of the NRL's most hotly-contested signatures, and silly season has already begun with a Sydney Morning Herald report earlier this week suggesting the Dragons have made a bid of more than $1 million per season for Manu over the next four years.

Dragons' incoming coach Shane Flanagan suggested Manu is a target of the club, and it's hard to suggest Manu won't be tempted given the money on the table, and the fact he will be able to play at fullback with the Red V.

That won't be happening at the Roosters until James Tedesco retires, which is unlikely to be within the next two seasons.

Speaking on SEN Radio though, Roosters' coach Trent Robinson said he expects Manu to continue as a Rooster.

“I've seen the commentary around that (Dragons' reported offer to Manu),” Robinson told SEN 1170 The Run Home.

“The first thing is, the conversation with his manager have been ongoing, we're pretty comfortable with where they're at.

“Joey is a Rooster, I don't expect him to go anywhere.”

Manu last re-signed with the Roosters despite widespread interest from both the NRL and rugby union, and suggested at the time the Roosters was home for him.

Money may yet talk, but the Roosters only have nine players officially signed for 2025, so have plenty of wiggle room in their own salary cap to increase any offer they make to the New Zealand international star.

Robinson even went as far as to suggest at this stage, the Dragons are yet to talk to Manu.

“(Flanagan) is really trying to rebuild the Dragons and that's really their prerogative,” Robinson added.

“But I feel like they've thrown that out to get in touch with (Manu's) manager.

“I don't think those discussions have been had at all.”

Manu has been able to negotiate with rival clubs since November 1 alongside more than 170 other NRL players coming off-contract at the end of 2024.