The Sydney Roosters have confirmed the status of Golden Boot winner Joseph Manu ahead of their qualifying final game against the Cronulla Sharks on Saturday night.

Manu has been unavailable in recent weeks due to sustaining a hamstring injury but was named in the centres on Tuesday, replacing former Origin representative Corey Allan. He has been a big loss to the team, especially in attack where he is most valuable.

“He tried to train last week and he couldn't get there,'' Trent Robinson said on Friday.

“But he's had one good session already and he needs to nail today to get across the line, move a bit faster and test that today and get ready for tomorrow.''

Earlier this week, the Roosters disclosed that he has resumed full team training after sustaining a Grade 1 hamstring strain in Round 26 in a club statement.

Most hamstring injuries - even minor ones - require a fortnight to recover. It's believed Manu's injury was as minor as it's possible to be, though, and it gave him an added boost in the prospects of playing on a 14-day or 15-day recovery from when he originally suffered the injury during the first half of the game against the Wests Tigers.