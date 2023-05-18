Sydney Roosters' head coach Trent Robinson have confirmed they have handed assistant Jason Ryles permission to negotiate with rival clubs as rumours swirl.

Following Craig Fitzgibbon and Cameron Ciraldo landing head coaching roles over the last two seasons, Ryles is now seen as the game's best assistant coach, and the next head coach in waiting.

Having served an apprenticeship under both Craig Bellamy and Trent Robinson, and with his former club as a player the Dragons in strife and searching for a new club, it's little surprise he is the favourite to land the role ahead of another pair of ex-Dragons in Ben Hornby and Dean Young, who are currently assistant coaching at the South Sydney Rabbitohs and North Queensland Cowboys respectively.

Ryles is on contract at the Roosters until the end of 2024, and News Corp reported that his pursuit of a head coaching role elsewhere has ensured that won't be happening.

It's understood that even if Ryles misses out on the Dragons job, he has been told he won't be at the tri-colours next year.

It's not the first time an assistant coach will have left the Roosters in messy circumstances after Adam O'Brien had the same treatment following his move to take up a head coaching role at the Newcastle Knights.

Speaking on Thursday, Robinson wouldn't comment on Ryles' chances of being at the club next year if he missed the job, but confirmed he had his blessing to negotiate for a head coaching role.

“He's decided that he wants to go and pursue that, and he's got our support in that,” Robinson said.

“It's been pretty clear that if an assistant wants to go for a job, then they can go for a job. That's really clear. We're supporting ‘Rylesy' in doing that.

“I think that's all been put on hold this week as far as I know, obviously because (of what's happened) this week. I'd say we'll find out next week what's happening.”

It has been rumoured the Roosters will ask for compensation from the Dragons should Ryles end up there in 2024, with the Melbourne Storm being the other option up until Craig Bellamy decided to continue coaching for another 12 months.