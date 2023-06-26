Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson is adamant the effort is there in spades for the tricolours despite their lack of strike with the ball in hand.

Despite it being their third two-point loss for the season Robinson is still seemingly patient with his team, saying despite some slow starts the sides attack will reach its former highs later this year.

"I know these guys I watch them work hard, I know it's going to open up we just have to keep belief in the way that we're training and the way we're preparing," Robinson said during his post-match press conference.

"I feel like we're choking the club at the moment trying to get it right"

Robinson was happy with the sides defensive efforts however keeping them in the game, despite conceding two tries off Jamal Fogarty bombs.

"I felt like our defence for the most part, other than Joey's [Manu] missed tackle on the try, our defence was really strong.

Having only conceded one try not off a kick during the match the defence is certainly a positive to take away for the Roosters, however they simply need to find themselves in attack.

They may start looking to Kiwi international Joey Many more frequently for some strike following two tries from the centre on Sunday night.

However, still having one of the most star-studded lineups in the NRL, Robinson knows the heights of his team and says they will continue to push for nothing less than the premiership in 2023.

"We want to attack this competition, we really want to go after it but we have to start with ourselves," Robinson said.

"But it's [premiership] certainly sitting right there for a lot of teams."