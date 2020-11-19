Former Rabbitohs flyer James Roberts has joined the Wests Tigers, as first reported by The Sydney Morning Herald’s Adrian Proszenko.

The 27-year old has signed with the Tigers on a two-year deal until 2022 following his release from South Sydney for personal reasons.

It comes after Roberts was sighted with Tigers officials last week at a Concord cafe – with the club reportedly “convinced he still has good football left in him.”

Several clubs were reportedly interested in the former Origin star, but he has chosen to link up with Michael Maguire at the Tigers.

“I’m very excited to be a part of a quality club which is obviously on the rise,” Roberts told weststigers.com.au.

“The opportunity to reunite with Michael Maguire is too good to pass up and I’m looking forward to working closely with him again.

“I’m also really impressed with the work Wests Tigers are doing in creating pathways for Aboriginal people and it’s something I’m really passionate about.

“I’d like to thank South Sydney for the support they’ve given me and my family over the past two years and I can’t wait to start my new chapter with Wests Tigers.”

The report also states that the Tigers are close to finalising a two-year deal with Penrith fullback Dane Laurie from 2022, but are hoping that the Panthers grant him an immediate release.

In other news, Tigers legend Benji Marshall could land at Cronulla next season, who loom as ‘his most likely destination’ should he decide to play on.

Th 35-year old reportedly has a good relationship Cronulla football manager Darren having worked together at the Tigers.

Marshall is still weighing up retirement, but could provide much needed experience to John Morris’ side.