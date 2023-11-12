Siosiua Taukeiaho is reportedly yet to secure an official release from the remainder of his Catalans Dragons contract.

It has been widely reported for months that Taukeiaho had been released from the French club and signed a two-year deal to return to the NRL with the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The deal, which was believed to be done, has not officially been announced by the Bulldogs though despite the blue and white announcing a host of other players, including four new acquisitions last week in Kurt Mann, Drew Hutchison, Jake Turpin and Poasa Faamausili.

In addition to that, the Bulldogs also have Stephen Crichton, Josh Curran, Jaeman Salmon, Blake Taaffe and Bronson Xerri joining as coach Cameron Ciraldo and director of football Phil Gould attempt to completely reshape the club's struggling roster.

But The Sydney Morning Herald are now reporting that Taukeiaho may not be among them.

Sources have reportedly told the publication that the reason behind the Bulldogs not yet officially announcing the deal is that he hasn't yet been granted a release.

The news comes as a shock given Catalans had said previously they would grant the release - it's believed they are yet to officially make the call

Catalans themselves have been on a run of signings in recent times, picking up Melbourne Storm duo Tariq Sims and Jayden Nikorima for 2024.

The Bulldogs also are understood to have a full Top 30 and no room for Taukeiaho, although that could change if club captain Raymond Faitala-Mariner, who was reportedly told to stay away from training last week and has been given permission to leave Belmore, finds a new home.

It was suggested Taukeiaho wanted to return home for family reasons.

A former premiership-winner with the Sydney Roosters, Taukeiaho is seen as the sort of player who could make or break Canterbury's campaign, while also replacing the experience lost as Luke Thompson heads back to England.