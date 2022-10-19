With the Rugby League Player's Association and the NRL still hashing out the terms of the next Collective Bargaining Agreement, it's been revealed that the RLPA are fighting for a massive reduction in the bans for drug offences.

Per the current terms, a second strike for a drug offence in the NRL incurs a 12-week ban and an increased prospect of ‘contract termination, a fine and further treatment and monitoring.'

But the RLPA wants that 12-week ban heavily slashed, to somewhere in the vicinity of four games.

According to RLPA head Clint Newton, the policy proposal would benefit players more than a massive and potentially career-ending suspension.

“We would certainly support and are advocating for that (current punishment) to be significantly reduced,” Newton said.

“We shouldn't be looking to ‘out' people, that then puts them in a position of significant shame and only piles on more issues when genuinely people can make mistakes.

“There are many reasons people may stray and we need to properly understand that to be able to make sure we can support people through it.”

Under the current arrangement, a first positive drug offence carries a suspended fine and counselling and is only shared by the club's doctor and chief executive.

Despite the support and anonymity offered after a first infringement, Newton clearly believes that the overwhelmingly supportive measures employed after a first strike simply don't go far enough.

“What we don't want is to see players rubbed out for periods of time when we know people make mistakes,” Newton said.

“The soul of the sports has working class roots. We have to take care of our people and the illicit drug policy should be fundamentally the same – taking care of our people.

“The players agree with the rationale about why a policy is important but this is over and above WADA's own policy and the players believe the NRL should be better aligned with us on the philosophy that underpins it.

“The current model is not fit-for-purpose given the damage it can do to the individual and the game”

The NRL have already confirmed they're willing the re-examine the current measures, although there is no confirmation that the policy will be changed.

“We are reviewing the policy, but what it will look like is too early to know. We hope to have a finalised and updated policy on illicit drugs before the end of this calendar year,” Andrew Abdo told NewsCorp.