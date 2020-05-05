The RLPA has struck a new pay deal with the NRL, reports NRL Media.

The deal will see players guaranteed 80 per cent of their contracted payment for the 2020 season.

Players will return to training on Wednesday as the league aims to restart on May 28.

“It is full steam ahead for the resumption of the competition on May 28,” ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys told NRL Media.



“All eyes will be on the NRL as the only live sport on television. There will never have been more interest in rugby league than on May 28.



“Rugby league is part of the social fabric of so many communities. In these difficult times it will provide a tonic for so many seeking a form of normality during a period where nothing is normal.”