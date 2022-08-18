Rugby League Player's Association chief executive Clint Newton has spoken out against the NRL Integrity Unit following the targeted drug testing of Newcastle Knights duo, Kalyn Ponga and Kurt Mann.

Ponga and Mann were both drug tested as part of the NRL illicit drug testing policy after a video of the pair leaving a toilet cubicle together at a Newcastle hotel was released on Saturday night.

Speaking with The Daily Telegraph, Newton described the testing as a breach of confidence.

"It is an unmatched breach of confidence and an irrefutable abuse of the clear process set out in the NRL’s testing policy," Newtown told the publication."

“Serious questions need to be asked about how this has unfolded and why a video of this nature, which has potentially been recorded illegally, has been enough evidence to warrant targeted testing.

“This is meant to be done on a confidential basis and it hasn’t. So therefore you have to now start asking serious questions about the trust and confidence in the integrity unit’s process here.

“Is that the new threshold? This is just ridiculous on all levels.

“It is unnecessary. No doubt the players have put themselves in a position that there is a level of judgment towards the players. But now there isn’t a presumption of innocence because they have effectively target-tested them.

Newtown also revealed that the drug-testing policy in the NRL is "outdated" and that it was meant to be reviewed in 2015, but is yet to be so.

The video was recorded mere hours after the Knights had conceded a 28 - 10 loss to the Broncos at Suncorp. Ponga and Mann were both absent from the match with the former out for the season due to concussion issues and the latter sidelined for a soft tissue injury.

The Knights have been told by Ponga and his father Andre that he and Mann were out celebrating a recent house purchase for Kalyn, and he was sick in the toilet with Mann supporting him.

Despite the high publicity surrounding the investigation, the results of the drug test are likely to remain confidential.