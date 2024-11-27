Several rival teams are reportedly keeping tabs on Melbourne Storm recruitment guru Paul Bunn as he enters the final year of his contract with the club.

A key figure of the Storm front office, Bunn is one of the longest-serving members of the club's staff.

Over the years he has helped discover the likes of Ryan Papenhuyzen, Cameron Munster, Jahrome Hughes and Harry Grant and turn them into rugby league superstars.

Entering the final year of his contract with the Melbourne Storm, The Daily Telegraph reports that several rival teams are keeping tabs on Bunn and could lure him away from Victoria in the future.

This news follows the confirmation that the Storm's GM of Football Frank Ponissi - known as Craig Bellamy's right-hand man - will remain there until 2029 after being linked with the Brisbane Broncos and Collingwood Magpies in the AFL competition.

“I thoroughly enjoy and am highly motivated by the people that I work with, and I very much want to be part of continued success with the club,” Ponissi said.

“I am also exceptionally passionate and very excited about driving our Pathways Program that we commenced just over 12 months ago.”

Known for his expertise in player development and strategy, Ponissi is highly respected in the rugby league world. This year, he established a Victorian pathways program, building a stronger connection from the grassroots to the elite level.

He has also overseen the introduction of the Storm's male pathways and junior representative programs.