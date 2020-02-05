Parramatta starlet Ethan Parry has been linked with a shock exit from the club as rival clubs begin to hunt the 2017 Australian Schoolboy, as reported by The Daily Telegraph.

Parry burst onto the scene after scoring an electrifying try on debut against Manly last season, before going on to score again in his sides match against the Warriors the following week.

While being touted as a key to the Eels future, the boy from Werris Creek remains without a contract past this season and is believed to be exercising offers from rival clubs.

Parry represented the NSW Under 20’s side last year, alongside fellow Eel Stefano Utoikamanu, who has since signed a deal with the Tigers beyond 2021.

The Eels will also keep a close eye on the development of Parry’s younger brother Cody, 15, who will be debuting for Parramatta’s Harold Matthews side this year after signing a four-year deal with the club.

The Eels outside back was questioned on his future with the club, where he has spent the last four years, including a three-try performance in Parramatta’s SG Ball grand final victory.

“I’m still in negotiations with Parramatta and would love to stay here,” Parry said.

“The Eels have done right by me ever since I was a young fella — coming down here at age 15 — so I want to stay if I can. But I guess it all depends on what the market offers.

“There are a few clubs interested and I’m in a bit of a predicament here in terms of where I can fit in.

“In the outside backs, we’ve got Blake Ferguson, Maika Sivo, Waqa Blake and Michael Jennings, with Brad Takairangi able to play centres too. So that isn’t ideal for me given I only have a couple of games.

“But this year I’m willing to work hard and wait for an opportunity to come. When something happens I want to be ready.

“That’s what I did last year. Just kept training my arse off and then the break came when Fergo got injured.”

Parry further added that his future would not have any impact on that of his younger brother Cody, who also plays in the outside back.

“I want Cody to be his own person,” he said. “He doesn’t need to be following in my footsteps, or anything like that. He’ll make his own name.

“So I don’t really mind where he’s at. I just want Cody doing whatever makes him feel happy.”

While contract talks will surround Parry’s 2020 season, the 20-year-old has already set a personal goal to play at least five NRL games with the club in the upcoming season.