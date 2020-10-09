The Penrith Panthers will have 11 players coming off contract at the end of the season, and rival clubs are lining up to throw the big bucks at them, reports The Daily Telegraph.

The Canberra Raiders are on the brink of landing one, fullback Caleb Aekins, 22, to a multi-year deal from next season.

Tyrone May is expected to re-sign with the Panthers once his deal expires at the end of the 2020 season, but the Panthers will have 11 players, including Matt Burton, Kurt Capewell, Stephen Crichton, Mitch Kenny, Jack Hetherington, Brent Naden, Zane Tetevano, Jarome Luai, Spencer Leniu, Isaah Yeo and Josh Mansour, off contract at the end of next season.

It means from November 1 this year, rival clubs are able to approach them for their signature.

The Panthers are well aware of the list of players coming off contract and will do all they can to keep their young stars together after an impressive 2020 campaign.

There have been no hints that a large number of players will leave the club, but for all the talent and what the Panthers group have achieved so far, rival clubs will be sure to come calling to pry them away for big money.

The out-of-contract players are delaying contract talks at the moment to focus on the club’s season, which could very well end in the ultimate success if recent form is anything to go by.

“Negotiations are well under way with a number of those players,” Panthers great and club deputy chairman Greg Alexander told The Daily Telegraph.

“You could say we have at least 20 players that are playing the best football of their careers.

“Some are only young in terms of their careers but every individual at Penrith is in good form. And that generally means that there are plenty of clubs interested in a lot of the players.

“I’m sure they have enjoyed this season and also know that the future of the club looks pretty good. We are working through a number of those players as we speak.”