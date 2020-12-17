Cronulla lock Billy Magoulias is understood to be gaining interest from St George Illawarra, despite being contracted for the 2021 season, per The Daily Telegraph.

The 23-year-old has played just five matches for the Sharks since making his debut last season and was capped at just the three appearances in 2020.

Magoulias was seen as one of several Sharks players to potentially fill the void left by club great Paul Gallen, but has struggled to impress in his time at the Shire.

According to The Telegraph’s report, the Dragons could be weighing up a move for Magoulias, with Anthony Griffin looking to run new recruit Jack Bird in the No.13 jumper to kickstart next season.

With Jack de Belin’s future up in the air, Griffin could see Magoulias as a staple for his starting side, with Bird likely to be used across the field.